Two north-east businesses crowned winners in Helping It Happen Awards

Two north-east businesses have been named as winners in the national Helping It Happen Awards 2020.

Fasque Forestry in Fettercairn was crowned the winner of the Rural Business Award while Dunecht Estates Volunteers – Help for the Vulnerable scheme won the North East Community Champion of the Year Award.

Now in their fourth year, the Helping It Happen Awards recognise the role of estates, farms, and businesses in helping rural Scotland thrive.

The awards are organised by rural business organisation, Scottish Land and Estates, and are sponsored by GLM.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land and Estates, said: “I want to offer my congratulations to our winners from Aberdeenshire.

“The judges had a really tough time deciding who to crown for each category but these entries really stood out.

“They have made a considerable contribution to their local communities, the environment, and the rural economy across Aberdeenshire.”

The winners were announced via a video premiered on YouTube at noon on September 30.