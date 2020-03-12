Two north-east buildings shortlisted in Scottish architecture awards

Two transformational north-east projects have been featured in the shortlist for prestigious architecture awards.

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland has released its list of 18 buildings for the 2020 awards.

Among the buildings featured is the revamp of the Aberdeen Art Gallery and the Faithlie Centre in Aberdeenshire.

Judging will take place later this month, with the winners announced at a dinner held at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh on May 28.

Reflecting on this year’s submissions and the climate challenges for Scottish architecture, chair of the RIAS Awards judging panel Jenny Jones said: “Given that these projects would have been commissioned at the very least, several years ago, there are some very strong carbon-conscious submissions which demonstrate an attention to the challenges we all face.

“The greater shift will become evident in the next years if we continue to challenge and create innovative responses as to how we can build with environmental consciousness.”

Aberdeen Art Gallery

The £34.6 million redevelopment of the iconic Aberdeen Art Gallery building was completed last year, with the gallery welcoming more than 100,000 visitors in its first 100 days.

Work to restore and modernise the A-listed building, including the construction of an entire new floor, began in 2015.

The “striking” top floor will house the BP Galleries, which will host three national and international touring exhibitions each year.

The council’s ambitious project also included the refurbishment of Cowdray Hall.

The gallery is home to one of the finest collections in the UK with works from the likes of Henry Raeburn, Joan Eardley, Samuel Peploe, Rachel McLean, Bill Gibb and James Cromar Watt on display.

Aberdeen City Council increased the amount of display space for its nationally recognised collection, with the number of galleries rising from 11 to 19 and a further three galleries presenting a programme of regularly changing special exhibitions.

The number of items from the permanent collection on display has increased from 370 to 1,080 in the redeveloped venue.

Faithlie Centre

The £2.5m project to transform the council chambers in Fraserburgh is a key part of the town’s 2021 regeneration scheme.

Work on the landmark began in 2017 and involved extending the building to provide more space for council services as well as facilities for community and civic functions.

Speaking ahead of its opening last month, Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said: “This project is important for so many reasons. Not only does it bring a historic, town centre building back into use, it provides access to a range of services under one roof.

“I hope the Faithlie Centre quickly becomes a focal point for the community and a symbol for the wider regeneration work taking place in Fraserburgh.”

The historic building has now been restored, with the statue of Lord Saltoun also refurbished and returned it to its former location.

The initial offering available from the centre will include the housing service’s tenancy services and housing options teams and the Aberdeenshire support and advice team.

The full shortlist