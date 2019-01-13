Two new staff bolster Charlie House’s fund appeal

An Aberdeen children’s charity has welcomed two new members of staff to help with its Big Build Appeal.

Charlie House, which supports children and babies with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, has taken on two new employees to ensure the running of their volunteer opportunities goes smoothly.

Helen Peterkin-Nicol will be taking on the role of team administrator, while Joan Cowie joins as volunteer and information co-ordinator. It brings the team count up to nine.

Tracy Johnstone, chairwoman of Charlie House, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Joan and Helen to the team; 2019 is set to be an exceptionally busy and exciting time for the charity, so the addition of two new skilled members of staff will support that.

“Following growing demand from the public to become involved in the charity and to actively encourage new volunteering opportunities, we started the volunteer and information co-ordinator within Charlie House to support the growing volunteer network.

“Since being established in 2011 we have increased services in response to demand and feedback from the families we support.

“This increase, together with our Big Build plans, has created a need for a trained and committed network of volunteers to enhance our services and fundraising activities.

“Having this role is integral to our ongoing development and success as it will enable the recruitment, training and management of volunteers, adding significant value to our services which will ultimately improve the lives of the children we support and their families.”

Charlie House hopes to create an £8 million specialist-support centre in the grounds of Woodend Hospital to provide respite care for children with complex disabilities and their families.

It will include features such as a sensory room, library, craft room, teen den, soft play area, therapy room, and outdoor play area.

The facility will include a meeting space and office space for staff. More than £1.3m has already been raised.

Tracy added: “Building a network of volunteers to carry out talks and host information stands will enable us to spread our message to a wider geographical area.

“It will connect local people to a social issue affecting those in their community and give them the opportunity to get involved in supporting the charity.

“Having volunteers will enable us to attend and organise more fundraising events, therefore raising more money for our existing and future services, including our Big Build project.”