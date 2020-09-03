Two new sponsors announced for Taste of Grampian

Two new firms have pledged their support for this year’s virtual Taste of Grampian.

There will be six virtual ‘tents’ at the north-east’s biggest food and drink festival, which will take place this year via an online interactive platform from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

ANM Group, which is one of the largest and most progressive producer-owned farming, food and finance businesses in Scotland, will sponsor the Taste of Aberdeenshire tent.

Grant Rogerson, ANM Group’s chief executive, said that as a long-term partner of Taste of Grampian, he was “delighted” the firm would once again be involved in Taste of Grampian.

He stated: “As a co-operative society, ANM serves the interest of our local communities and is proud to have the best north-east producers and companies as our members and customers across our various trading divisions”

Aberdeen- based chartered accountants Anderson Anderson & Brown LLP will also support the virtual event, sponsoring the festival’s Have a Tipple tent.

Derek Mair, partner and head of food & drink at Anderson Anderson & Brown LLP (AAB), said: “2020 has presented unprecedented challenges to the Scottish food and drink sector, however, the agility, innovation and resilience demonstrated by many businesses has been one of a few positives.

“These businesses have adapted, as has the Taste of Grampian in becoming a virtual event.

“Due to the firm’s long-standing involvement in Scotland’s food & drink industry, AAB are delighted to be supporting this event as a tent sponsor and look forward to seeing the fantastic businesses showcased across the weekend.”

Taste of Grampian, which is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland, is also supported by the ANM Group, Opportunity North East, the Evening Express and the Press And Journal.

