New sponsors announced for Taste of Grampian

The north-east’s biggest food and drink festival has landed two new sponsors.

There will be six virtual ‘tents’ at Taste of Grampian, which will take place this year on an online interactive platform from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

Food Standards Scotland will support the virtual festival’s Eatwell tent and Angus, Dundee City, Fife and Perth & Kinross councils have teamed up to sponsor the Taste of Tayside and Fife tent.

Each tent will be streaming a variety of videos online over the weekend.

Food Standards Scotland plays an integral part in helping Scotland become a healthier nation

Food Standards Scotland’s event manager, Sophie Milne, said: “As long-time supporters of Taste of Grampian, we are delighted to be sponsoring the virtual festival this year.

“Within our Eatwell tent we will be sharing healthy, delicious and easy to cook recipes, as well as showcasing a series of food safety and healthy eating videos with top tips and advice for you and your family.

“We hope that familiar faces will log on and support the event.

“Holding the event virtually gives the opportunity for consumers who haven’t been able to attend before to join in.”

Ann Camus, enterprise & business development manager at Fife Council, said she was delighted four councils joined forces to sponsor the festival this year.

She stated: “As Fife Council continues to assist local businesses recover from the Covid-19 lockdown, the economic development team is employing innovative ways to assist them to connect to new customers.

“Working in partnership with Angus, Dundee and Perth & Kinross authorities, to help strengthen the food and drink sector across the region, we have sponsored a digital tent at this year’s Taste of Grampian event.

“Showcasing Fife companies in the virtual world and helping them build their digital marketing knowledge is more vital than ever as consumers buy more products online.”

Taste of Grampian, which is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland, is also supported by the ANM Group, Opportunity North East, the Evening Express and the Press And Journal.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event please contact Carole Bruce on carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk or to become an exhibitor please contact Laura Adam on laadam@dctmedia.co.uk