Two new positive cases in north-east as third person with coronavirus dies in Scotland

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the north-east.

There are now 24 confirmed cases in the region.

Yesterday, the initial figure of 26 for NHS Grampian was revised down to 22.

The latest figure come as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a third person with the virus had died in Scotland.

Across the county more than 6,091 have now been tested, with 227 coming back positive.

The health boards with the largest concentrations of confirmed cases are Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Lothian.

Earlier today the First Minister also said it was “inevitable” that schools and nurseries across Scotland will close, adding “my planning is that schools will close at the end of this week”.

