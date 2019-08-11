Two new partners join historic Aberdeen removals firm

A centuries old removals and storage company has appointed two new partners.

David McPherson and Richard Henderson will take on management roles at the Shore Porters’ Society, which celebrates its 521st birthday this year.

Mr McPherson leads the city-based firm’s operations team and has been working for the business for 30 years.

While Mr Henderson, who previously spent a decade with the Shore Porter’s Society, returns as the office manager.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Henderson said: “This is a fantastic challenge and I am relishing the opportunity of keeping Shore Porters at the forefront of the removals sector.

“There is no doubt that the past 10 years have been difficult in the property market, however we continue to have an enviable removals reputation locally, national and internationally among domestic clients and businesses across all sectors.”