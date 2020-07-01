Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed in north-east

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the north-east.

The new cases bring the total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region to 1,421

As of midnight, 45 people from the region remain in hospital.

Across Scotland there have been eight new confirmed cases, with one more person who has tested positive for the virus dying.

A total of 263,600 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UKG to date with results showing 245,341 tests were negative and 18,259 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 439 are being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care. There are a further 12 people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,071 inpatients have been discharged from hospital.

As of 2pm today, Scotland’s death toll has remains at 2,486.