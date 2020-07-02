Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed in north-east

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the north-east, with the total across the country dropping to just five.

The new cases bring the total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region to 1,423

As of midnight, 43 people from the region remain in hospital.

Across Scotland there have been five new confirmed cases, with one more person, who has tested positive for the virus, dying.

A total of 267,371 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 249,107 tests were negative and 18,264 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 432 are being treated in hospital, with four in intensive care. There are a further five people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,080 inpatients have been discharged from hospital.

As of 2pm today, Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,487.