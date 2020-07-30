Two new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 17

Two new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,448.

Across Scotland there have been 17 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

Ms Sturgeon announced during today’s briefing that Scotland has gone two weeks without a confirmed Covid-19 death.

A total of 355,898 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 337,301 being confirmed negative while 18,597 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 260 were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,158 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.