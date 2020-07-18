Two new coronavirus cases in north-east in last 24 hours

There have been two new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,435 while 31 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 21 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 318,361 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 299,939 being confirmed negative while 18,422 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 305 were being treated in hospital, with eight in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,142 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.