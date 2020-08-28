Two new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 51

The north-east has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,921.

Across Scotland there have been 51 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 related deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 519,762 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 499,655 being confirmed negative while 20,107 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 255 patients were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,223 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,494.