Two new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 154

The north-east has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,939.

Across Scotland there have been 154 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 related deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 577,974 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 557,342 being confirmed negative while 20,632 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 264 patients were being treated in hospital, with six in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,241 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,494.