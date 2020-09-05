Two new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 141

The north-east has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,956.

Across Scotland there have been 141 new confirmed cases.

No new Covid-19 related deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 622,118 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 600,929 being confirmed negative while 21,189 were positive.

As of midnight, a total of 251 patients were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,253 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,496.