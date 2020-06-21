Two new coronavirus cases in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded across the north-east in the past 24 hours.

Newly-published statistics from the Scottish Government today showed that the number of cases in Grampian remains on 1,412.

There are 47 people in hospital after testing positive for the virus, up one from yesterday.

The total number of deaths in Scotland remains at 2,472.

Coronavirus is “firmly in retreat” in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday, as some changes similar to those already in place in England came into effect.

They allow people who live alone or solely with under-18s to meet another household indoors without physical distancing in an “extended household group arrangement”, similar to the “bubbles” in place south of the border.

People can also now meet in larger groups outside, and other changes allow greater freedom for those who are shielding.

More easing of lockdown is due to come into effect on Monday, when places of worship can reopen for private prayers, with social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures in place.

Face coverings will become mandatory on public transport, amid an anticipated rise in use.

The following Monday, non-essential shops which have street access can reopen, along with zoos, playgrounds, sports courts and some indoor workplaces, including factories.

In England, the two-metre social distancing rule looks likely to be relaxed after Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Prime Minister’s review “will make an enormous difference” to businesses.

Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels – with their reopening in England an ambition from July 4 to start reviving the economy.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: