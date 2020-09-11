Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 175

The north-east has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,998.

Across Scotland, there have been 175 new confirmed cases.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 668,590 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 646,376 being confirmed negative while 22,214 were positive.

As of midnight, a total of 269 patients were being treated in hospital, with eight in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,269 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,499.