Two new chiefs announced for Aberdeen-based oil firm

A north-east firm which operates in more than 100 countries has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer.

EnerMech, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, has appointed Sandeep Sharma to the role.

He will officially join the company on January 1 along with new chief executive Chris Brown.

Sandeep said: “EnerMech is a well-respected business and I was fully aware of the excellent progress it has made in the global energy sector over the last 11 years.

“I look forward to taking up this great opportunity to help shape EnerMech’s business strategy which will deliver sustainable and profitable long-term growth.”

Retiring chief executive Doug Duguid said: “We are delighted to have recruited two first class individuals who will develop and deliver an ambitious business growth.”