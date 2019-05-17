Two new bus gates to be installed in Aberdeen

Aberdeen council has given the go-ahead for two new bus gates to be installed on the outskirts of the city.

New traffic restrictions for The Event Complex Aberdeen will be put in place for 18 months and will be reviewed after a year.

They will be built at the new A96 Inverurie Road/Gough Burn Crescent and Wellheads Drive/Forrit Burn Road junctions.

An Aberdeen City Council report noted there would be a dedicated taxi rank along with bus stops at the site.

A council spokeswoman said: “An experimental traffic order was today agreed for internal and for access to the site of the new arena.

“The traffic restrictions for the Teca site agreed will apply for 18 months and will be reviewed after a year, including consultation with statutory bodies and public advertisements.”