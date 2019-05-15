Two new Aberdeen hotels granted permission to serve alcohol

Two Aberdeen hotels on the site of a major new concert venue have been granted permission to serve alcohol.

Construction is nearing completion on The Event Complex Aberdeen at Bucksburn, the £333 million replacement for the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Two on-site hotels – a 200-bedroom Hilton and a 150-bedroom Aloft – were both granted permission to sell alcohol until 1am Monday to Sunday at a meeting of the licensing board yesterday.

Hilton had also applied to provide outdoor drinking on a roof terrace, which was granted, but with a closing hour of 10pm.

Niall Hassard, licensing lawyer at TLT LLP, said: “There’s only going to be one external area and it will be accessed either through the executive lounge or through the meeting rooms.

“It’s not for general admission and it will be limited use. There will be no external music or live performances.

“I would trust this is a welcome addition to The Event Complex Aberdeen.”

He added that hotel management hopes to open the site in July, before the concert venue opens.

Councillors on the board also approved an application by the Aloft hotel on the site for an outdoor drinking area.

This will be limited to 14 seats at the rear of the hotel lobby with a closing hour of 10pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The brand has two other hotels in London and Liverpool but this would be the firm’s first in Scotland.

The new concert venue, which has a 12,500-capacity main arena, is scheduled to open this summer along with the two hotels.

Meanwhile, a slew of bars in the city were granted permission to stay open later until 3am Friday and Saturday nights.

It follows a decision by councillors, described as “trailblazing”, to allow pubs to remain open later on these evenings.

Revolution, Brewdog Gallowgate, Illicit Still and The Hop & Anchor were among the latest venues to be given the go ahead to stay open late at the weekends.

Speaking on behalf of The Hop & Anchor, which took over the former Musa building on Exchange Street in March, licensing lawyer Audrey Junner said: “Stewarding will be in place from 1am and there won’t be any significant entertainment so no-one has to be concerned about live bands or DJs.”

And Codona’s Amusement Park also appeared before the board to have its application to provide outdoor drinking facilities on the site granted.

A lawyer representing the firm said the venue was opened by the Codona family in the 1970s and has been operated by several generations of the family since.

He added: “It offers a smorgasbord of family entertainment and is very well run and regulated.

“They have benefited from a liquor licence for a number of years and the applicant is an experienced operator.

“It will be limited to beer and wine and is an addition to what is already there.”