Two more positive cases of coronavirus reported in north-east in the last 24 hours

There have been two new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,428 while 31 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 18 new confirmed cases and there has been no new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 294,375 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 276,042 tests were negative and 18,333 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 337 were being treated in hospital, with four in intensive care. There are a further eight people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,115 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has remained the same at 2,490.