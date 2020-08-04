Two more Aberdeen bars close as coronavirus cases rise in city

Two more Aberdeen bars have confirmed they will close following a surge in coronavirus cases in the city.

Siberia Bar & Hotel believe a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 visited the bar between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday.

The bar has not been contacted by either Aberdeen City Council or the NHS, however they are have taken the decision to close.

It comes as the bar said they due to a lack of guidance from “both local and national governments … we feel that there is a need for decisive intervention – we are making the decision to control what we are able to”.

The statement added: “The bottom line is that, due to the current coronavirus cluster in Aberdeen and around bars in general, through no fault of our own, staff do not feel safe in their workplace.

“Guidance from both local and national governments here is lacking in our opinion and we feel that there is a need for decisive intervention – we are making the decision to control what we are able to.

“We have taken the decision to close our venue at this point for 14 days, which we hope will give the cluster a chance to dissipate.

“All bookings during this time will be cancelled. This is a decision that is intended to keep our staff safe and reduce the risk of any further transmission. We feel like this is the right thing to do in the current circumstances and we hope to be back with you in the near future.”

Meanwhile, Cafe Drummond has also confirmed they have “taken the difficult decision to close the bar again with immediate effect”.

A statement released through social media said: “The safety of our team and customers is the most important thing for us and at present it seems that this is the sensible course of action to help stop the spread of the virus in the city and surrounding areas.

“We would you like to thank everyone for following our guidelines since we reopened. It has been amazing to see so many of you back enjoying the bar again.

“We hope that this closure will be as short as possible and that we can get back open safely very soon.”