Two month closure for Aberdeen streets during gas works

Two Aberdeen streets are to close for nearly two months to allow gas repairs to be carried out.

Closures will be in place on Park Brae and Loirsbank Road in Cults from August 12 to October 6 as a result of the works, which are being carried out by SGN.

The work, which will involve a refurbishment of the gas main in the area, will be carried out in stages, with a different section of the road closed.

Affected areas will be marked by cones and diversions in the area will be signposted.

Access will be maintained.