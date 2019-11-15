Two men winched to safety after North Sea rescue drama

Two men have been winched to safety in a North Sea rescue drama.

The men were sailing in a boat at around 1.30pm today when it ran into difficulty near Banff.

The boat smashed into rocks and the men had to jump onto rocks, just east of Whitehills Harbour.

The pair alerted the Coastguard, which scrambled a rescue helicopter from Aberdeen, who winched them from the rocks to safety.

A Coastguard UK spokesman said: “Two people who were in a pleasure craft reported that the vessel had run aground to the east of Whitehills Harbour at just before 1.30pm.

“The men were checked out by the helicopter crew, who are trained in first aid and found to be okay, and to not need any medical treatment.

“The helicopter landed in a nearby field in Whitehills and the two men were then checked over by other Coastguard rescuers based at Banff and have now been allowed home.”

The Macduff Lifeboat was also launched at 1.30pm and is at the scene of the stricken boat while recovery attempts continue.