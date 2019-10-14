Two men warned by police after north-east chemist’s van targeted

Two men have been warned by police after vandals targeted a vehicle used to deliver vital prescriptions to those in need.

Staff at Will Chemists in Inverurie had opened the store last Sunday on West High Street to find their electric car damaged.

A cable used to charge the vehicle was vandalised leaving vital deliveries in doubt.

Officers have warned two men, a 20-year-old and a 27-year-old, regarding the incident at the pharmacy.

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that two men, aged 20 and 27, were given recorded police warnings in relation to a vandalism that occurred at Will Chemists, West High Street, Inverurie on Sunday October 6.”

