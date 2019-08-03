Two men reported after motorbike crash on Deeside Railway Line

Two men have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a motorbike crash in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Old Deeside Railway Line, off Deeview South Road, Cults, in the early hours of June 26 after receiving reports that a red Yamaha motorbike crashed into a tree.

The rider was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and treated for serious injuries. The bike’s passenger was not injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Two 28-year-old men have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A further update will be provided at a later date.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The incident was referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, as is routine.

A PIRC spokesman said: “Our inquiries continue.”

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.