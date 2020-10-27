Two men released without charge following disturbance in Aberdeen

Two men arrested following a disturbance in Aberdeen have been released without charge.

Police were called to Baker Street following reports of a disturbance at about 12.30pm yesterday.

Two men, aged 22 and 18, were arrested.

However, police have now confirmed the pair have been released without charge.

Sergeant Nick Searle said: ” We received reports of a disturbance on Baker Street in Aberdeen around 12.30pm on Monday, October 26.

“Two men, aged 22 and 18, who had been arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”