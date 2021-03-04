Show Links
Two men jailed after being caught with £200,000 drugs in Aberdeen

by Reporter
04/03/2021, 4:59 pm Updated: 04/03/2021, 6:46 pm
Two men caught trafficking cocaine in Aberdeen have been jailed for a total of eight years.

Jed Duncan, 25, and Robert Burns, 27, were snared as part of an undercover police operation targeting a serious crime gang in the city.

DNA evidence linked Burns to seizures of cocaine worth £161,000, and similar forensic evidence showed Duncan had handled £36,000 of the Class A drug.

