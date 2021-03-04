Two men jailed after being caught with £160,000 drugs in Aberdeen

Two men caught trafficking cocaine in Aberdeen have been jailed for a total of eight years.
Jed Duncan, 25, and Robert Burns, 27, were snared as part of an undercover police operation targeting a serious crime gang in the city.
DNA evidence linked Burns to seizures of cocaine worth £161,000, and similar forensic evidence showed Duncan had handled £36,000 of the Class A drug.
