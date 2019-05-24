Two men injured in A90 motorbike crash

Two men were hurt in a crash on a major north-east road.

Two motorbikes collided on the A90 northbound, on the sliproad leading to the A92, just south of Stonehaven yesterday.

Police Scotland were called to the scene at 2.20pm, along with crews from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The men, both drivers of the motorcycles, were hurt in the incident, but neither were considered to have “life-threatening” injuries.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Two males were injured as a result, but they were both walking wounded and not seriously hurt.

“One suffered some grazing to the body and another sustained what are suspected to be broken ribs.”

It is not known if either of the drivers were taken to hospital.