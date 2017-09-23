Two men in court over North-east drugs find

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a drugs seizure worth almost £27,000.

It comes after cocaine, cannabis and cannabis resin, as well as almost £300 cash, was found at an address in the Maree Terrace area of Ellon on Thursday.

Stuart McLennan, 34, and Jack Heron, 23, both of Ellon, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday. Both are facing three counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs. During the hearing they made no plea, the case against them was committed for further examination and they were released on bail.