Two men in court after £1 million drugs bust in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court after a £1 million drugs bust in Aberdeen.

Police were said to have recovered 45kg of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in the Rosemount area on Friday.

Connor Holmes, 22, and Scott Roddie, 26, face five charges of supplying drugs and three charges under the Customs and Excise Management Act.

Both appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and made no plea.

They were remanded in custody to appear at a later date.

Following the arrests, Police Scotland said the seizure was joint work between officers based in the north-east division and the National Crime Agency and that the investigation centred around the alleged illegal importation of the drugs into the region.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Naysmith added: “This is an intelligence-led operation and, as such, inquiries are ongoing.”

