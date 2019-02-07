Two men due in court over north-east break-ins

Two men have been charged in relation to a series of alleged thefts and break-ins in the north-east.

The incidents are reported to have occurred during January and February of this year at Forres, Fochabers, Lhanbryde, Duffus, Burghead and three incidents in Elgin with money, electronic equipment and jewellery being taken.

The men, aged 38 and 33, are due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “Tackling acquisitive crime is a priority for officers here in the north-east.

“I would always urge homeowners to secure their homes and vehicles to reduce the chances of becoming the victim of this type of crime.

“However, where incidents do occur we will use every available means to identify those responsible, ensure that they face the consequences of their actions and, where possible, return any items stolen to their rightful owners.”