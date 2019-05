Two men have been charged after an alleged robbery at a north-east bank.

Officers were called to the Bank of Scotland branch on Broad Street, Peterhead, shortly after midday on Saturday.

A small amount of money was reported stolen.

The two men, aged 59 and 47, are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing.”

No one was injured in the incident.