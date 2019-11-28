Two men due in court after serious assault in north-east town

Two men have been charged after a man was seriously injured in an assault in the north-east.

The 58-year-old suffered serious facial injuries in the incident in the early hours of November 17 on High Street in Elgin.

He was treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Elgin Sherriff Court today.

Sergeant Phil Wu, of the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, Elgin, said: “Through extensive inquiries, we have been able to gather sufficient evidence to charge two men with this assault.

“We are still looking to trace two women and a man who were nearby when the assault occurred as we believe they may have information that can help us with our investigation.

“If you have any information relating to this incident please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0504 of 17 November 2019, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.”