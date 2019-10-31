Two men due in court after £120,000 of cannabis seized in Aberdeen

Two Lithuanian men are due in court today after £120,000 of cannabis was seized in Aberdeen.

Around 150 plants were discovered at a property in the Tyrebagger area of the city yesterday.

Officers have confirmed the two men, aged 22 and 32, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the seizure.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “This is a major recovery of illegal drugs that were bound for our local communities.

“We continue to take action against those who target vulnerable people by disrupting their actions and seizing the proceeds of criminal activities.”

Anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs should contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.