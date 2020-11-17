Two men charged with theft from north-east business to appear in court

Two males, aged 30 and 33, will appear in court following a theft from a business unit in Fraserburgh.

The incident happened in the Westshore Industrial Estate, around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed today that two males have been charged in connection.

Inquiry officer, PC Cran, said: “I would like to thank the witnesses who have come forward so far but I am appealing for anyone else who may have been in the area or may have dash cam footage to come forward.

“The incident happened about 10.30pm on Saturday 15 November 2020. Were you in the area around that time, can you help?”

The men will appear at Peterhead Sherriff Court at a later date.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.