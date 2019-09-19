Two men charged after Aberdeen Deliveroo worker robbed

Two men have been charged after a delivery worker was robbed on an Aberdeen street.

The pair, aged 30 and 33, have been charged in connection with the incident on Hutcheon Street on Monday which left a 28-year-old Deliveroo rider with facial injuries.

They have also been charged, along with a 40-year-old woman, after a man was assaulted and his wallet stolen on Charlotte Street yesterday.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw of Aberdeen CID said: “We have arrested and charged two men, aged 33 and 30, in connection with a robbery that took place in the Hutcheon Street area on Monday September 16.

“The pair, along with a 40-year-old woman, have also been charged in connection with a robbery that took place in the Charlotte Street area at around 2am on Wednesday September 18 when a man was assaulted and had his wallet stolen.

“All three are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”