Two men charged over alleged theft from Peterhead supermarket

Two men have been charged in relation to an alleged theft at a Peterhead supermarket.

Alcohol valued at a low four-figure sum of money was allegedly taken from Morrisons yesterday.

The men, aged 20 and 29, from the Glasgow area, are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant James Callander said: “We are dedicated to targeting acquisitive crime which is completely unacceptable.

“We continue to urge members of the public who have any concerns to report these to us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”