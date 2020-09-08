Two men charged in relation to thefts from north-east caravan park

Two men have been arrested and charged in relation to alleged thefts from a north-east caravan park.

The men, aged 20 and 22, have been charged over the alleged thefts, which occurred at Haughton Caravan Park in Alford, as well as a number of nearby vehicles.

Reports have been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Malcolm Smith of Huntly Community Policing Team said: “Thanks to information from the public, local CPT Officers were able to make positive initial enquiries and with the assistance of the Proactive Unit, this series of thefts were dealt with swiftly. As a result, we were able to recover some of the stolen property.

“I would encourage anyone with information in relation to crime to contact Police with the confidence that they could make a real difference to the investigation.

“Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or through the website. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”