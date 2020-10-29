Two men charged in connection with series of north-east break-ins, including a charity shop

Two men have been charged in connection with a series of housebreakings in a north-east town.

They are alleged to have broken into a Cancer Research charity shop in Peterhead, along with two other premises on Love Lane and Ellis Street.

The first two break-ins took place on Saturday October 17 and the Ellis Street incident happened on Monday.

The men are aged 24 and 27 and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie said: “These incidents were even more shocking given that a charity shop was targeted.

“We remain committed to dealing with any and all reports of housebreakings and thefts in our communities.

“We will use all available options to us to detect crimes when they occur and ensure that those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

“Anyone who sees or hears any unusual or suspicious behaviour is asked to contact police on 101, ideally at the time it occurs.”