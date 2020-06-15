Two men charged in connection with fire at north-east community hut

Two men have been charged in connection with a fire that decimated a north-east wooden community hut.

The hut at Battlehill near Huntly was burnt down on Tuesday May 26, with police launching an investigation into the cause.

Now, two men aged 18 and 19 have been charged with wilful fireraising.

A report is being sent to the Procurator Fiscal and the police thanked the public for assisting with their inquiries.