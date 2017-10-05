Two men charged in connection with assault in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in Aberdeen last month.

The man suffered injuries to his face after being assaulted in the Langstane Place and Dee Street area shortly before midnight on September 4.

He was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that two local men aged 24 and 27 have been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in the city-centre of Aberdeen last month.

“The pair are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”.

Investigating officer PC Grant Hardie said: “I would like to thank those members of the public who provided information at the time in connection with this inquiry.”

He added: “Violence in any form is senseless and avoidable and will never be tolerated.

“Our activities though Operation PINE continue to support the work we do day-in day-out to reduce the number of victims of crime and proactively focus on those people who choose to behave in such a way.

“Anyone with concerns about crime of this nature can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”