Two men charged in connection with alleged attempted murder in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in an Aberdeen street.

Emergency services were called to Walker Road in Torry shortly after 3am yesterday morning following reports of the incident.

A 19-year-old man was found injured and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where police described his condition as “serious”.

Two men, who are both aged 21, have been charged in connection with the incident, which is being treated as attempted murder by officers.

Detective sergeant Bruce Buntain, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area to contact police as soon as possible.”

A block of flats on Walker Road was cordoned off, with officers standing guard at the front door to the property while investigations into the incident were carried out.