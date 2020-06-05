Show Links
Two men charged following theft from north-east bar

by David Walker
05/06/2020, 10:22 am
Two men have been charged in connection with a theft from a north-east bar.

The Craigenroan Bar in Buckie was broken into in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Two 24-year-olds have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.