Two men charged following theft from north-east bar

Two men have been charged in connection with a theft from a north-east bar.
The Craigenroan Bar in Buckie was broken into in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Two 24-year-olds have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.
