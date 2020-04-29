Two men charged following series of Aberdeen break-ins

Two men have been charged after a series of housebreakings and thefts in Aberdeen.

Four commercial premises in the city reported break-ins, with two men aged 44 and 43 being traced and arrested in connection with the incidents following an inquiry by officers from the CID Pro Active Unit.

The housebreakings took place between February 21 and April 22 this year.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Constable Eamonn Ryan, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout this inquiry.”

Anyone with information regarding those involved in criminal activity should call police on 101.

If you wish to report anonymously you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.