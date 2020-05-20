Two men charged following disturbance at north-east property

Two men have been charged following an incident at a north-east property.

Police officers were called to Kellands Road in Inverurie at around 6.30pm this evening following a minor disturbance.

Two men, aged 35 and 38 were charged in relation to a breach of the peace.

Inspector Gareth Hannan, from Inverurie Police Station, said: “Officers were called to the Kellands Road area of Inverurie around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 20 May, following a minor disturbance at a property.

“There were no injuries and two men, aged 35 and 38, have been charged in relation to a breach of the peace.”

The men were given fixed penalty notices.