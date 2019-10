Two men have been charged following a disturbance in a north-east town.

Police were called to Martin Brae in Inverurie around 6pm on Tuesday following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Two men have been arrested and charged following a report of a disturbance at Martin Brae in Inverurie around 6pm on Tuesday, October 29.”

The pair are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.