Two men charged as police recover heroin, cannabis and cocaine in north-east town

More than £2,000 worth of drugs has been seized by officers in a north-east town.

Heroin and cannabis worth around £500 was seized from an address in Middle Park Inverurie yesterday.

And in a separate incident, £1,800 worth of cocaine was seized following the search of a vehicle in the area.

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the recovery in Middle Park and a 21-year-old has been charged following the cocaine seizure.

Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.