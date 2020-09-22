Two men charged after police seize cannabis worth more than £750,000 in north-east town

Two men will appear in court today after police seized more than £750,000 cannabis in a north-east town.

Officers carried out a search of a property on West Church Street in Buckie on Sunday evening where the drugs were seized.

Two men, aged 27 and 34, have been charged with alleged drug supply offences and are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Forensics teams have been spotted going in and out of the Highlander Hotel since a raid on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, from the Aberdeen CID, said: “This enforcement action was carried out after receiving intelligence of cannabis cultivation in the area and resulted in a significant seizure of the drug.

“We remain committed to disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove them from our streets. But we can’t tackle this criminal behaviour alone.

“The public continues to play a vital role in assisting investigations into drug crime and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about drug-related activity, or has any information about those involved in drugs, to contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”