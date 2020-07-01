Two men charged after police seize £400,000 of cannabis plants in Aberdeen

Cannabis plants worth around £400,000 have been seized in Aberdeen.

A property on View Terrace, another on Seaton Walk and third on Bedford Avenue were searched by officers with hundreds of plants recovered.

As a result two men have been charged.

A 26-year-old and a 28-year-old are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, Aberdeen CID, said: “We are committed to detecting and disrupting those involved in the supply and production of drugs within the north-east.

“These seizures highlight our continuing efforts to disrupt supply routes and protect those in our communities affected by the illicit drug trade.

“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”